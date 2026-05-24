/Peddi actor Ram Charan apologises to Jasprit Bumrah after viral remark, calls it ‘human error’

Ram Charan is gearing up for his upcoming sports action drama, Peddi, which is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on June 4, 2026. At one of the interviews and promotional events, the actor made a remark about a renowned Indian cricketer, Jasprit Bumrah, that quickly went viral, making him the centre of online buzz.

Ram Charan apologises to Jasprit Bhumrah

Ram Charan is currently occupied with a packed schedule, including promotions and music launch events for his upcoming project. On May 23, a music launch was held in Bhopal, where Charan shared the stage with his co-star Janhvi Kapoor and composer AR Rahman. During an interactive conversation, the lead actor made a slip-up, mistakenly referring to the Indian cricketer as a footballer.

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In a moment of excitement, the actor mistakenly said, “Jasprit Bumrah ji, I am your biggest fan. I love football, and football ko itne aage bada rahe ho (you are taking football to new heights). Love you, sir.”

Realising the mistake, the actor issued an apology to the cricketer. Taking to X, the actor shared a post about the slip-up. The post read, “Uff… I’m genuinely so forgetful with names sometimes.” Apologies to @Jaspritbumrah93 Ji for the mix-up—it was a genuine human error in the middle of all the excitement and the crowd."

The actor further wrote, “I truly respect you, and I am a huge fan of your game. You make every Indian feel proud when you consistently put batsmen on the back foot.”

Fans' reactions to Ram Charan's viral remark

The clip of the RRR actor making the mistake spread like wildfire across various social media platforms. His fans and the viewers flooded the comment section by making fun of Charan and turning the moment into a meme fest online. One user made a meme and wrote, “Me in Viva confidently saying wrong answers.”

Another meme read, “If forgetting is an art, he is the artist.”

At the launch, Ram Charan was asked about Sachin Tendulkar, to which the actor praised his journey and said, "long, legendary run". He further described MS Dhoni as "calm and cool" and called Rohit Sharma "everybody’s man." When asked about Virat Kohli, Ram Charan gave a one-word reply, calling him "Fire".

About Peddi

Peddi, helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, is an upcoming pan-India, rural sports-action drama set in 1980s coastal Andhra Pradesh. Apart from Ram Charan, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma among others.