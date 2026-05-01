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Ram Charan's Peddi release date: Here's when the film will release now

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: May 01, 2026, 19:55 IST | Updated: May 01, 2026, 20:03 IST
Ram Charan's Peddi release date: Here's when the film will release now

Poster of Peddi Photograph: (X)

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Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie is one of the big pan-India releases that fans have been waiting for months. Initially, it was set to hit the theatres in June. 

After a long wait, Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi finally has a new release date. Buchi Babu Sana’s film, which faced back-to-back delays, is now set to hit theatres on June 4, 2026.

Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas and presented by Mythri Movie Makers, Peddi stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, with music composed by Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman. Shiva Rajkumar and Divyendu Sharma also feature in key roles.

Ram Charan-Janhvi Kapoor's Peddi postponed

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After a months-long delay, the movie is finally completed and is not set to hit the theatres in June.

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On Friday, the makers shared the new and thrilling poster of the actor, featuring the actor all soaked in blood.

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Sharing the poster on the official social media account of Peddi, the makers revealed that the film will be released on June 4. Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie is one of the big pan-India release.

“Grit is his story. Determination is his weapon. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 4th JUNE, 2026.” Buchi also posted the announcement on his social media with the same caption, while Ram wrote, “Meet #PEDDI on June 4th. See you in Cinemas,” the caption reads.

Peddi was initially scheduled to release on March 27. However, it was postponed due to Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was released on the same date.

Peddi’s release was pushed by a month to April 30. However, the film was postponed again to complete the shoot and some post-production work.

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In a statement released earlier, the makers shared that the song from the movie was not shot and that they needed the proper time for post-production.

The statement read that they are “extremely happy with the output.”

“With such great content in our hands, we want to present it in the best possible way,” the statement read. “For that, we feel it’s important to give our technicians and post-production team a little more time to bring out their best with absolute perfection. It is our duty to give you nothing but the best theatrical experience.”

Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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