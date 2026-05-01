/Patriot X review: Mammootty and Mohanlal starrer garners mixed reaction from netizens

Malayalam thriller Patriot, starring veterans Mammootty and Mohanlal, was released in cinemas today, i.e on May 1. Written, co-edited and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, the film hit the screens alongside Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, Junaid Khan's Ek Din and Hollywood sequel The Devil Wears Prada 2. Let's delve in to know what verdict has been given to the film.

Netizens' reaction to Patriot

As the espionage thriller was released in cinemas, netizens took to social media to share their reactions, and one user wrote, “The movie had a good storyline and message, but the lengthy duration and zero high moments makes this a tiring and terrible watch! Average First Half followed by a below average second half! Poor music, poor editing and Worst screenplay! Wasted a Golden Opportunity.”

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Another user wrote, "#Patriot Review! Good story but execution has failed! BGMs gud, Mammootty gud. Mohan lal….. 3hrs torture. Nayan dummy. Could’ve been very shorter! Logically and story wise has flaws. Totally wasted opportunity!! I’d give it an 2.5/5. I personally disliked it honestly."

"To review for #Patriot is going to be difficult as the film's story is highly socially relevant and it's executed really well with top notch quality. All actors delivered absolute banger but for me #Fahad stood out. However, the second half of the film looses direction in Screenplay and Direction. Especially climax, and Mahesh failed to balance the stardom and character arc of Mohanlal which as a fan was disappointing. Not asking for the mass moments but the emotional connect could have been worked out a little more. I felt the movie could have been even elevated to an edge of the seat espionage thriller in the second half and it showed the potential in first half. This could have been a Bourne level movie, but it looses itself in it's hype. Overall it is a very good watch worthy movie in the theatres", wrote the third user.

Another X user wrote, “#Patriot...Budget wasted. The expected combo never clicked, and the cast feels wasted. Overall, completely underwhelming, a true nirvikara padam.”

All about Patriot

The Malayalam-language spy-action thriller film is written, co-edited and directed by Mahesh Narayanan. It was produced by Anto Joseph and K.G. Anil Kumar. Apart from Mammootty and Mohanlal, the movie also stars Fahadh Faasil, Kunchako Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi, Rajiv Menon, Vineeth Thattil David, Prakash Belawadi, among others.