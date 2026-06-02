/Peddi mania! Ram Charan's towering cutouts tributes take over Vijayawada ahead of release

Ram Charan's upcoming rural sports drama, Peddi, is one of the highly anticipated films. The frenzy has reached an all-time high with massive promotions across India and gigantic fan cutouts installed in cities like Vijayawada. Several videos of gigantic cutouts from Vijayawada have gone viral.

Viral videos of Ram Charan's cutouts from Peddi

A grand promotional event of Peddi was held in Vijayawada, drawing thousands of enthusiastic fans and movie lovers. The event features exciting live performances and speeches from the cast and crew and showcases the massive anticipation surrounding one of the most awaited Telugu films.

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A gigantic cutout of Ram Charan became a major attraction at the event. The audience was even surprised with the vibrant live performance of the song Chikri Chikri. In addition, a specially branded Toyota Hilux Peddi movie artwork was showcased at the venue.