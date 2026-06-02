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Peddi mania! Ram Charan's towering cutouts tributes take over Vijayawada ahead of release

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Jun 02, 2026, 18:39 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 18:39 IST
Peddi mania! Ram Charan's towering cutouts tributes take over Vijayawada ahead of release

Ram Charan's Peddi mania Photograph: (Instagram)

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Ahead of Ram Charan's release of Peddi, fans unveiled a huge cutout of the actor, which has gone viral. The film helmed by Buchi Babu also stars Jahnvi Kapoor, Divyendu and Boman Irani, among others. 

Ram Charan's upcoming rural sports drama, Peddi, is one of the highly anticipated films. The frenzy has reached an all-time high with massive promotions across India and gigantic fan cutouts installed in cities like Vijayawada. Several videos of gigantic cutouts from Vijayawada have gone viral.

Viral videos of Ram Charan's cutouts from Peddi

A grand promotional event of Peddi was held in Vijayawada, drawing thousands of enthusiastic fans and movie lovers. The event features exciting live performances and speeches from the cast and crew and showcases the massive anticipation surrounding one of the most awaited Telugu films.

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A gigantic cutout of Ram Charan became a major attraction at the event. The audience was even surprised with the vibrant live performance of the song Chikri Chikri. In addition, a specially branded Toyota Hilux Peddi movie artwork was showcased at the venue.

Fans flooded the comment section to express their views and one user wrote, "after the movie is over, the fans have set Talayak in a convenient way to keep Talayak." Another user wrote, "Ramcharan most powerful hero in Indian cinema."

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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