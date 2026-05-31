/Peddi: Shivarajkumar reveals he almost quit Ram Charan-starrer after cancer diagnosis

Peddi, starring Ram Charan, is all set to hit theatres next week, and now Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar has opened up about a major health problem that nearly made him quit the upcoming sports drama.

The 63-year-old actor revealed that it was after signing on for the project that he was diagnosed with cancer.

Shivarajkumar opens up about cancer diagnosis

Add WION as a Preferred Source

During a promotional event in Chennai, the actor recalled the period when director Buchi Babu Sana first approached him with the script. "They just wanted to do the film with me, and when Buchi Babu narrated it to me, I liked the subject. I spoke to Ram Charan also that day. And afterwards, unfortunately, I was diagnosed with cancer, and I was supposed to go to the US," he said.

However, the makers chose not to replace him. According to the actor, "But they waited for me. I thought, shall we cancel? But Buchi Babu said, no, we want you. It’s so sweet of them, and they waited for me for a long time. I’m very thankful to you, sir, so beautiful it is. Wonderful journey."

Shivarajkumar, who plays a powerful figure, Gournaidu, in Peddi, travelled to Miami for surgery. His diagnosis came to light in 2024, and the actor later revealed that doctors removed his cancer-affected bladder and reconstructed an artificial bladder using a portion of his intestine.

About Peddi

Apart from Ram Charan and Shivarajkumar, the film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Boman Irani, Divyenndu, and Upendra Limaye in key roles. Janhvi Kapoor plays the role of Achiyamma in the film.

Written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar in a key role. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, in association with Mythri Movie Makers, Sukumar Writings, and IVY Entertainment, with Ishan Saksena serving as co-producer.