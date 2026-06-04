/Will PM Modi meet Trump at G7? US president confirms France visit

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Jun 3) announced that he will be attending the G7 Summit in France later this month. This has raised speculation about a possible meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also expected to attend the event in Évian-les-Bains. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said that he will travel to France after attending a UFC event at the White House on June 14.

“I’ll be going to the G7, in France, immediately following what will be one of the Most Entertaining Nights in American History, the UFC World Championship Fights on the South Lawn of the White House,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

PM Modi is set to travel to France and Slovakia as India-Europe relations strengthen. He is expected to attend the G7 Summit in the scenic town of Évian-les-Bains from 15-17 June. While New Delhi has not yet formally confirmed his participation, the French Foreign Ministry said that Indian has been invited to the key event, adding that PM Modi has confirmed his attendance.



