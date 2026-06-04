/US House passes resolution to end Iran war: What happens now and will Trump be forced to end the military operation

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Wednesday (June 4) ordering the withdrawal of American troops from the Iran war. Four members of Trump's Republicans also joined Democrats in backing the measure, which passed 215-208 and heads to the Senate. The move marked the first time the Republican-controlled House has attempted to force Trump to end the military operations against Tehran. A similar resolution cleared an important procedural hurdle in the Senate at the end of May and could be voted on as early as this week. The Senate, like the House, is narrowly controlled by Republicans. As the Congress pushed for War Powers Resolution, the Trump administration insisted that the war against Iran is already over, despite ongoing exchanges of fire between the two sides' forces and no peace deal. "This is a loud and unambiguous message to Donald Trump on behalf of the American people: it's time to end his deeply unpopular and illegal war of choice in Iran," the House Foreign Affairs Committee Democrats posted on X.