/'If Iran surrenders...': Trump blasts 'absolutely crazy' US media after Tehran halts peace talks

US President Donald Trump has lashed out on US media and said that they would sing in glory of Iran even if it surrenders to United States. Calling the news organisations “fake news media”, Trump, in what seemed to be an angry post, said that they have “gone absolutely crazy.” He specifically called US media names - “the Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN.” This comes after Trump blasted Netanyahu in a phone call for his action on Lebanon.
In a Truth Social post, he said, “If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting “I surrender, I surrender” while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary “Documents of Surrender,” and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A., The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn’t even close." He added, "The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!!”
What we know about Iran-US peace deal?
US President Donald Trump is hopeful that deal with Iran will be made next week. However, Iran has halted negotiations from their end over Israel's action on Hezbollah. Eight days ago, Trump had declared that a deal was largely negotiated. In an interview with ABC News, Trump said there had been "a little glitch" in the negotiations but claimed he had resolved it quickly. He was referring to Iran's anger over Israeli strikes against Hezbollah and Tehran's demand that Lebanon be included in the Iran ceasefire arrangement. Trump said he had communicated through Hezbollah's representatives and also spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging both sides to stop firing. According to Trump, the exchanges helped de-escalate tensions. He further expressed confidence that a peace agreement with Iran could be reached within a week and argued that such a deal would be even better than a military victory.