/'If Iran surrenders...': Trump blasts 'absolutely crazy' US media after Tehran halts peace talks

US President Donald Trump has lashed out on US media and said that they would sing in glory of Iran even if it surrenders to United States. Calling the news organisations “fake news media”, Trump, in what seemed to be an angry post, said that they have “gone absolutely crazy.” He specifically called US media names - “the Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN.” This comes after Trump blasted Netanyahu in a phone call for his action on Lebanon.

In a Truth Social post, he said, “If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting “I surrender, I surrender” while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary “Documents of Surrender,” and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A., The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn’t even close." He added, "The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely CRAZY!!!”

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