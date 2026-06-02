/'Talks are continuing at rapid pace with Iran', says Trump amid fragile peace talks

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (June 1) that talks with Iran were moving at a "rapid pace" despite the negotiations' uncertain future. "Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump said in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. The post was made shortly after another post in which he said he had persuaded Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah to de-escalate.

This came after Iran's Tasnim news agency reported Tehran had suspended dialogue with mediators in protest at Israel's expanding offensive in Lebanon.

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'Clear evidence of US non-compliance'

Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, posted on X saying that the naval blockage of America on Iran's ports and the escalation in Lebanon were "clear evidence of US non-compliance with the ceasefire".

In a message carried by state TV, the Revolutionary Guards' intelligence body said that "Iran considers crossing the red lines in Lebanon and Gaza to mean direct war". It further said, "In return, it is determined to carry out defensive operations by taking meaningful actions and opening new fronts, in addition to preserving the Strait of Hormuz equation."