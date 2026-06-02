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Iran’s FM asks Pakistan during a call with Ishaq Dar to continue mediation effort - Here’s what we know

Gulshan Parveen Ahmad
Edited By Gulshan Parveen Ahmad
Published: Jun 02, 2026, 01:19 IST | Updated: Jun 02, 2026, 01:19 IST
Iran’s FM asks Pakistan during a call with Ishaq Dar to continue mediation effort - Here’s what we know

This handout photo released by the Iranian foreign ministry shows Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar (L) greeting his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi upon his arrival in Islamabad on April 24, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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Iran has asked Pakistan to continue mediation efforts to preserve regional calm, while Islamabad urged sustaining the ceasefire as Donald Trump claimed Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to halt attacks.

Hours before US President Donald Trump announced "an understanding" between Israel and Hezbollah to halt hostilities in Lebanon, Pakistan said Iran has asked the country to continue the mediation effort. As per Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi spoke by telephone with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday (June 1) to discuss the regional situation.

Also read: Tehran halts indirect talks with US over Lebanon, Trumps says 'haven't been informed', vows to continue blockade

“FM Araghchi also appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in regional diplomacy and requested Pakistan to continue using its good offices to help facilitate de-escalation in the current situation and support efforts to maintain the ceasefire,” the Foreign Office said in a statement. “DPM / FM conveyed Pakistan’s serious concern and emphasised the importance of ensuring that the ceasefire is sustained in order to prevent any breakdown of existing understandings,” the statement added.

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This came after Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran had halted “dialogues and exchange of texts through mediators” because of Israel’s ongoing military operations in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Trump said that he had a call with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as representatives of Hezbollah and secured commitments from both sides to stop attacks.

Also read: Iran halts indirect talks with US over Israeli attacks in Lebanon: State media

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“I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that Hezbollah had agreed “that all shooting will stop - That Israel will not attack them, and they will not attack Israel.”

Also read: Iran demands Lebanon ceasefire as non-negotiable terms for US peace deal

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Gulshan Parveen Ahmad

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