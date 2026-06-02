/Iran’s FM asks Pakistan during a call with Ishaq Dar to continue mediation effort - Here’s what we know

Hours before US President Donald Trump announced "an understanding" between Israel and Hezbollah to halt hostilities in Lebanon, Pakistan said Iran has asked the country to continue the mediation effort. As per Pakistan’s Foreign Office, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi spoke by telephone with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday (June 1) to discuss the regional situation.

“FM Araghchi also appreciated Pakistan’s constructive role in regional diplomacy and requested Pakistan to continue using its good offices to help facilitate de-escalation in the current situation and support efforts to maintain the ceasefire,” the Foreign Office said in a statement. “DPM / FM conveyed Pakistan’s serious concern and emphasised the importance of ensuring that the ceasefire is sustained in order to prevent any breakdown of existing understandings,” the statement added.

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This came after Iran's Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran had halted “dialogues and exchange of texts through mediators” because of Israel’s ongoing military operations in Lebanon. Meanwhile, Trump said that he had a call with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as representatives of Hezbollah and secured commitments from both sides to stop attacks.