/Tehran halts indirect talks with US over Lebanon, Trumps says 'haven't been informed', vows to continue blockade

Hours after the Iranian state media reported on Monday (June 1) that Tehran was suspended indirect talks with the United States and it was opening "other fronts" in the war to protest Israel’s expanding offensive in Lebanon, US President Donald Trump said he had not been informed of the decision ahead of time but that “I think it’s fine if they’re done talking.”

Speaking to NBC news over the phone Trump said, “It’s an appropriate thing to say, because they’re better negotiators than they are fighters. But they haven’t informed us of that.”

“It doesn’t mean we’re going to go and start dropping bombs all over there,” added Trump, who also said that “We’ll keep the blockade.”

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Earlier in the day, semiofficial news agency Tasnim linked to its Revolutionary Guard Corps said, “Due to the continuation of the Zionist regime’s actions in Lebanon and given that Lebanon was one of the preconditions of the ceasefire and that this ceasefire has now been violated on all fronts ... the Iranian negotiating team will suspend ‘talks and the exchange of texts through mediators."

It also said that Iran will “undertake defensive operations through unconventional measures, opening new fronts and maintaining the Strait of Hormuz equation."

"US, Israel bear responsibility for the consequences"

Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abbas Araghchi had also warned saying, "A ceasefire between Iran and the United States constitutes, without any ambiguity, a comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon. Any violation of this ceasefire on one front shall be considered a violation of it across all fronts."

"The United States and Israel bear responsibility for the consequences of any breach of the truce," Araghchi further said.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has pledged to advance further into Lebanese territory, and the UN Security Council was convening an emergency session on Monday following Israel's seizure of the mediaeval Beaufort castle. Baqaei made clear that Tehran would not stand aside, saying Iran "will take all measures to support Lebanon and the resistance against the Zionist regime's illegal aggression."

Although a ceasefire between Iran, the US and Israel has nominally held since April 8, fighting has persisted in Lebanon.