Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /Company accidentally blows away Rs 4,800 crore on Claude AI in a month because of a tiny oversight

Company accidentally blows away Rs 4,800 crore on Claude AI in a month because of a tiny oversight

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: May 29, 2026, 15:39 IST | Updated: May 29, 2026, 16:31 IST
Company accidentally blows away Rs 4,800 crore on Claude AI in a month because of a tiny oversight

Claude AI use turns extremely costly for one company.

Story highlights

The rush to use and apply AI tools at work led one company to completely miss capping the use, which led to a huge Claude bill of $500 million, or Rs 4,800 crore. Everyone had unrestricted access to Claude, and they used it for the most resource-intensive workflows.

One company forgot to set usage limits on employee access to Anthropic's Claude platform and ended up with a hefty bill of $500 million, or 4,800 crore rupees, in one month. An AI consultant told Axios that it is not an error, and one of its clients ignored capping the use, leading to what might be one of the most costly IT governance failures. This comes as companies continue to push AI usage without creating guidelines and systems around its use. Such AI platforms use tokens, and every request costs a certain number of them. If no restrictions are placed, the tokens can run into way more than anticipated, leading to an extremely costly mistake.

AI coding agents were assigned lengthy tasks with long-context prompts

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the report, the company gave its employees unrestricted access to Claude. There were no spending caps, no usage limits and no dashboards that could provide a real-time view into how the AI platform is being used. Since they had a free hand, employees used it for the most resource-intensive workflows available. They created AI coding agents and agentic pipelines that executed multiple stages on their own without any human intervention. Lengthy workflows come with high costs attached, and when combined with long-context prompts, where a single query is provided to process large volumes of text, it multiplies manifold.

Multiple employees relied on such prompts and processes, and this quickly snowballed into the company incurring high costs. There was no system in place to halt or at least flag the costs that kept adding up.

Trending Stories

AI token spending push

This is quickly becoming a major problem across organisations. Aggressive deployment of AI coding tools without proper planning is leading companies to incur high costs. Microsoft recently initiated a cancellation of its internal Claude Code licences after each engineer started spending $500 to $2,000 in a month, according to The Verge. Uber used up its entire 2026 AI budget by April, prompting its COO to say that it was becoming harder to justify AI costs. These eye-opening incidents have now led companies to set up real-time dashboards where usage can be monitored and alerts about how much has been spent.

On the other hand, companies are also pushing employees to use as much AI as they can, and even monitoring their usage. Amazon started an AI leaderboard called "Kirorank". This led to fears among employees that token statistics would factor into performance reviews. So they started assigning meaningless tasks to AI agents to meet the requirement. Amazon had to ultimately close it down. This push to use more AI tokens has been dubbed "tokenmaxxing", where employees with the highest AI usage are rewarded.

About the Author

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

Share on twitter

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a Senior News Editor at WION, bringing over 17 years of deep media and journalism experience to the platform. Specialising in high-impact global journalism, she le...Read More

Trending Topics