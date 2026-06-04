/Trump slams Democrats, ‘bad’ Republicans for ‘unpatriotic’ US House vote to end Iran war

President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed a vote in the House of Representatives to end the war in Iran and order the withdrawal of American troops from the Iran war, and said “unpatriotic” move disrupted negotiations with Tehran.

“Yesterday, in a meaningless vote, the House voted, 4 bad Republicans and all of the Dumocrats, to limit my War Powers, right in the middle of my final negotiations to end the War with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Who would do such an unpatriotic thing. They know where the negotiations stand,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

Besides slamming the Democrats and alleging that they suffered from Trump Derangement Syndrome, the president targeted the four Republicans who also voted and called them “grandstanders”.

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“The Democrats are fuelled by Trump Derangement Syndrome. They would rather have our Country fail than give me another, of many, victories. The four Republicans, that’s a whole other story - They’re GRANDSTANDERS! They should be ashamed of themselves. MAGA!!! President DJT,” Trump wrote in the post.

On Wednesday, the US House inflicted a political blow to Trump, and voted for the first time to end the war in Iran.

The 215-208 vote, which was mostly symbolic, highlights the unease with the conflict in the Middle East amid an impasse in peace negotiations with Tehran.

Strikes have continued in the region despite the White House’s assertion to lawmakers that hostilities have ended.

Four Republicans joined hands with Democrats to support a resolution asserting the legislative branch’s war authority and blocking further hostilities in the region.

The GOP lawmakers who defected from their party were Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

Earlier, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson had strongly backed the president’s military campaign in Iran.

“He’s trying to prevent the largest sponsor of state terrorism from having a nuclear weapon,” he said referring to Trump.

“The first responsibility of the commander-in-chief is to keep the country safe. He has done that. He’s demonstrated it every day,” Johnson added.