/Patients at risk? Pakistan's public healthcare under pressure as hospitals face Rs 2.2 billion debt crisis

Pakistan's public healthcare system is experiencing increased pressure as three major government hospitals in Rawalpindi have collectively outstanding dues of approximately Rs 2.2 billion to pharmaceutical suppliers, endangering the availability of free medicines for patients.



According to The Express Tribune, despite the Punjab government's efforts to provide free medicines in emergency wards, outpatient departments, and hospital wards, the latest financial distribution has dipped far short of requirements. During the final weeks of the fiscal year, officials released only Rs 130 million for medicine.



Under the allocation, Benazir Bhutto General Hospital received Rs 50 million, Holy Family Hospital was granted Rs 60 million, while Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital obtained Rs 20 million. However, despite efforts to manage expenses, the hospitals continue to face severe financial strain.

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Holy Family Hospital has pending dues of nearly Rs 900 million, while Benazir Bhutto General Hospital's liabilities stand at around Rs 850 million. Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital, meanwhile, owes close to Rs 270 million. The mounting debt has raised concerns among pharmaceutical suppliers, many of whom are becoming reluctant to provide medicines, medical gases and disposable medical products on credit.

Funding in the 2025-26 fiscal year

Funding allocations for the 2025-26 fiscal year have further intensified concerns. Holy Family Hospital requested Rs 1.5 billion for medicines and essential supplies, but received only Rs 400 million. Benazir Bhutto General Hospital was allocated Rs 380 million against a similar request of Rs 1.5 billion, while Rawalpindi Teaching Hospital received Rs 230 million despite seeking Rs 800 million.



Together, the three hospitals cater to over 10,000 patients each day through emergency and outpatient services and offer a total of 2,580 beds. However, the growing demand for healthcare services continues to exceed the resources available.