/'Classic fear-mongering': BJP hits back at Rahul Gandhi's 'economic tsunami' statement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday slammed Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi for his statement that India was heading towards an “economic tsunami”, and an atmosphere of internal rebellion is building in the country under which the Centre "could impose an Emergency to suppress people's anger".

BJP leader Amit Malviya accused the Congress leader of engaging in “fear mongering” with his statements.

Taking to X he questioned Gandhi, "Why is the economy continuing to show resilience despite elevated crude prices, conflict in West Asia, supply-chain disruptions, global financial tightening and persistent geopolitical uncertainty?"

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"The reality is exactly the opposite. India is facing an external shock, but India is not defenceless. The shock absorbers have not been removed. They have been built over the last decade," he further wrote.

Malviya cited several economic indicators to counter Rahul's claims.

"Between 2011 and 2013, the rupee plunged by 36%. Forex reserves declined from around $294 billion in July 2011 to approximately $256 billion in August 2013," he pointed out. "Inflation averaged 8.2% during FY04-FY14 and remained in double digits for much of FY10-FY14,' Malviya wrote.

Further urging Rahul Gandhi to "stop selling panic," he wrote, "India is facing global headwinds, but it is facing them with stronger reserves, lower inflation, better infrastructure spending, stronger domestic demand, record FDI inflows, substantial food buffers and targeted support for MSMEs and industry."

What Rahul said inviting backlash from BJP

Rahul Gandhi, while addressing an event of the Congress' Tribal wing at the Congress headquarters on Wednesday said, "A massive economic tsunami is coming, prices are rising and this is just the beginning. India will witness an economic crisis you have never seen before. This is happening, and no one can stop this."