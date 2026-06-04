/ISI using OGWs to penetrate mainstream politics in J&K, security agencies warn

Security arrangements for political leaders across Jammu and Kashmir are currently under review, with particular focus on individuals who have recently joined mainstream political parties or are in the process of joining them. Political parties have been advised to thoroughly verify the backgrounds and credentials of all new entrants who have joined over the past several months, as well as prospective members.

The review follows intelligence inputs received by security agencies indicating that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is directing its network of overground workers (OGWs) in Jammu and Kashmir to infiltrate mainstream national political parties.

According to security sources, the ISI is pursuing a new operational strategy by attempting to revive dormant locally originated terror outfits that emerged in the 1990s. The objective, officials say, is to project terrorist activities as indigenous in nature, thereby masking Pakistan’s direct involvement and complicating attribution.

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Infiltration attempts in political parties

BJP leaders believe that a significant number of overground workers (OGWs) may attempt to infiltrate the BJP, or may have been directed by their handlers to join the party, given its strong nationalist image. According to party leaders, individuals associated with the BJP are often viewed with less suspicion, making the party a potential target for such infiltration attempts.

''Terrorists in Kashmir are currently under tremendous pressure from the security forces, including the Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, and intelligence agencies. We are witnessing the arrest of terrorists and overground workers on a daily basis, reflecting the coordinated efforts of all security agencies. The ISI appears to have adopted a new strategy by attempting to infiltrate mainstream political parties through overground workers. The BJP remains a primary target because it is the country's leading nationalist party. Such individuals may seek to join political parties to shield themselves from scrutiny while simultaneously monitoring the activities and movements of political leaders. If they manage to gain access to party offices and internal systems, the potential risks could be significant. Therefore, all political parties must remain vigilant. This is a serious and potentially dangerous concern. At the same time, we have full confidence that our security forces are addressing these challenges effectively, and political parties will conduct thorough verification of all individuals before granting them party membership," said Altaf Thakur, Chief Spokesperson, BJP JK.

According to sources within the security establishment, several overground workers (OGWs) detained by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir in recent months made disclosures during questioning that are being investigated further. Sources said that security forces also recovered membership cards of mainstream political parties from some of the detained OGWs.

''It is the responsibility of every political party to thoroughly verify the background of individuals seeking to join its ranks. At the same time, the National Conference has consistently maintained that every Kashmiri should be encouraged to participate in mainstream democratic politics, and that this process should happen voluntarily, without coercion or pressure. We also have confidence that the security forces are fully aware of developments on the ground and are monitoring political and security-related activities closely. They are well-equipped to address any concerns that may arise." said Salman Sagar, MLA, National Conference.