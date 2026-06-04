/What is Rudram-II? India's hypersonic anti-radiation missile with a 300-km reach, designed to blind enemy air defences

India has successfully tested the Rudram-II air-to-surface missile on Tuesday, marking another step in its effort to develop indigenous precision-strike weapons. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted the flight test from a Su-30MKI fighter aircraft under what the Ministry of Defence described as 'extreme release conditions'.

According to the ministry, the missile guided itself to a predefined target with ‘pin-point accuracy’, while data collected by instruments at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, confirmed that all mission objectives had been achieved. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the trial demonstrated the ‘growing maturity of indigenous defence technologies’, contributing to India's push for self-reliance in advanced weapon systems.

What is Rudram-II?

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Rudram-II is an indigenous air-launched anti-radiation missile developed by DRDO's Research Centre Imarat (RCI), Hyderabad, in collaboration with several other DRDO laboratories and industry partners. The missile is designed to neutralise enemy radar systems and air-defence assets before they can threaten attacking aircraft. The weapon reportedly has a range of around 300 kilometres, can travel at hypersonic speeds of up to Mach 5.5 and carries a payload of approximately 200 kilograms. It is intended for long-range air-to-surface missions and forms a key part of India's evolving Suppression of Enemy Air Defences (SEAD) capability.

What are anti-radiation missiles?

Anti-radiation missiles (ARMs) are specialised weapons designed to detect, track and destroy radar emissions. Rather than targeting a visible object, they home in on electromagnetic signals transmitted by enemy radar systems. These missiles are often among the first weapons used during an air campaign because modern air-defence networks rely heavily on radar to detect, track and engage hostile aircraft. Destroying those radars can significantly weaken an adversary's defensive shield and create safer operating conditions for combat aircraft.

Why are they important in modern warfare?

The primary role of anti-radiation missiles is SEAD (Suppression of Enemy Air Defences). By eliminating surveillance radars, missile guidance radars and command-and-control nodes, they reduce the effectiveness of surface-to-air missile systems. DRDO's earlier Rudram-I missile, first tested in 2020, was specifically designed for SEAD missions. With a range of 150–200 kilometres, it can engage a wide range of radar frequencies and operate in dense electronic warfare environments.

Only a handful of countries possess advanced anti-radiation missiles. Among the best-known are the United States' AGM-88 HARM and AARGM, Russia's Kh-31P, China's YJ-91 and the United Kingdom's ALARM missile. The development of the Rudram family places India among a select group of nations capable of designing and producing indigenous radar-seeking missiles.

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