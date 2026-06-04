/Delhi fire: Hotel owner drove past ablaze building, did not stop to assist in rescue efforts

The owner of the south Delhi hotel where a fire killed 21 people has reportedly told investigators during questioning that he came to the spot on getting information about the blaze but drove away out of fear on seeing the crowd. Lavkesh Bajaj, the hotel owner, reportedly told investigators during interrogation that he came after the fire had broken out but did not stop to assist in rescue efforts, claiming he left because he was frightened.

Police have booked Bajaj under multiple charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, as they continue to investigate the blaze that tore through the Flourish Stay B&B in Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the Saket court on Thursday sent the hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj to four days’ police custody

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On Thursday, teams of Delhi Police, crime branch officers and forensic experts searched the charred building to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to one of the deadliest hotel fires in the capital in recent years. The area around the hotel remained cordoned off as investigators collected evidence and questioned local residents, shopkeepers, hotel employees and other witnesses.

According to investigators, the establishment had permission for only six rooms but was allegedly operating around 25 rooms, including some in the basement. Officials are also verifying reports that additional floors were constructed without the required approvals.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told news agency ANI that he had called the hotel owner Lavkesh Bajaj and informed about the fire

The eyewitness named Md Wasim Khan told ANI that he contacted the owner after the fire broke out and they spoke for 26 seconds. He alleged that Bajaj came to the spot but left without helping those trapped inside.

“I called the owner at 8.52 am. I spoke with him for 26 seconds. I informed him that the chances of survival were slim... Yes, the owner did come here. I can’t say exactly when or how long he stayed, because I was busy saving lives. He didn’t make any effort to save anyone,” Khan told ANI.

Khan also said that the owner visited the restaurant on the ground floor almost every day and was a regular presence at the property.

Local residents and shop owners joined hands to rescue people trapped inside the hotel before the Delhi Fire Services arrived. A shop owner who runs a mattress business laid mattresses on the ground to reduce the impact of the fall and so that people could jump out of windows onto them.

Bajaj told investigators that he had delegated the day-to-day operations of the establishment to the manager, Jai Mishra, who is still absconding.