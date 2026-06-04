/Ruturaj Gaikwad to replace Virat Kohli for Afghanistan ODIs; RCB captain Patidar earns India-A call-up

Ruturaj Gaikwad would likely replace Virat Kohli in India’s ODI squad for the Afghanistan series starting June 14, with Kohli’s RCB teammate and franchise captain Rajat Patidar likely to be called up to the India-A squad for the away tri-series in Sri Lanka. The BCCI’s men’s selection committee would need to make the last-minute change for the three-match ODI series after Kohli suffered a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 final last Sunday (May 31).

The latest report suggests that Kohli is advised to have a two-week rest. Although he should be fit in time for India’s first ODI against England on June 20, the selectors are unlikely to push for his selection for Afghanistan ODIs. Dharamsala to host the ODI series opener against Afghanistan.

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Earlier, Gaikwad was added as a replacement for injured Riyan Parag to the India-A squad for the ODI tri-series after the vice-captain was ruled out with an injury. Patidar, on the other hand, is rewarded for his form with an India-A call-up.



Meanwhile, midway through the run chase during the IPL 2026 final, Kohli is understood to have felt discomfort in his hamstring and needed medical attention. Though he continued to score runs, later also helping his team defend its IPL crown, tests revealed a hamstring injury.



Besides Kohli, the selectors would also take a call on Rohit Sharma’s availability, considering his lingering hamstring issue, which kept him on the sidelines for a few Mumbai Indians’ games this season. The chief selector Ajit Agarkar has mentioned that Rohit’s selection would depend on him clearing the fitness test. Per a Times of India (TOI) report, Rohit hasn’t reported at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE). However, should Rohit fail to clear the test, the selectors might call up Yashasvi Jaiswal as his replacement.

