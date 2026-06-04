/Big blow for India! Virat Kohli ruled out of Afghanistan ODI series with hamstring injury: Report

India has been dealt a major setback ahead of their upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan after star batter Virat Kohli was ruled out with a hamstring injury. According to news agency PTI, a BCCI source confirmed that Kohli will miss the three-match ODI series, which starts on June 13 in Dharamsala. "He is out of the ODI series due to a hamstring injury," a BCCI source told PTI.

The development comes just days after Kohli enjoyed one of the finest moments of his illustrious career, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru secure a second consecutive IPL title. There remains no official clarity on when or where the injury occurred, although it may have happened during the IPL 2026 final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kohli was instrumental in RCB's triumph over Gujarat Titans, remaining unbeaten on 75 as his side chased down the target to seal a five-wicket victory. The veteran batter fittingly struck the winning runs, capping off a remarkable season in which he scored 675 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 166.

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Following the title-winning performance, an emotional Kohli reflected on achieving a long-cherished dream. “Well, it’s the stuff that you dream of,” Kohli said after winning his second IPL title. “I’ve thought of this moment many times, that, you know, once when we win the IPL, I should be standing there hitting the winning runs, and tonight it was possible. So yeah, just a dream day for us.” At 37, Kohli once again proved why he remains one of the most feared batters in world cricket. He explained how adapting to the modern game helped him enjoy another prolific season.

“I just take a lot of pride in getting better and just trying to figure out areas where I can improve. So yeah, it was just a case of the demands of today’s modern game, where you need to get those 20, 30 extra runs. And I had to kind of change my mindset, not my game so much to hit the shots I hit, but more often, and take the bowlers on, probably the best bowlers in the opposition. That was always my target. So very happy I was able to contribute towards the team cause.”