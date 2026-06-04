/Bizarre belief! Brazil's $200 million jet carrying Neymar and Co is 'baptised' before take-off

Brazil's quest for World Cup glory got underway with a symbolic and emotional send-off in Rio de Janeiro on Monday (June 1). Before take-off from Galeao Airport, the Brazil national team’s aircraft was given a traditional aviation ‘baptism’ ceremony, a gesture often reserved for landmark flights and special occasions. As the team plane prepared to depart, two airport fire engines sprayed towering arcs of water over the aircraft, creating a tunnel through which it taxied before beginning its journey.

The ceremony, commonly known in aviation circles as a water cannon salute, is viewed as a blessing for the aircraft and its passengers. The ritual is believed to christen the route ahead and bring good fortune to those on board. Airport officials reportedly coordinated with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to ensure the special tribute could take place before the team's departure.

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The symbolic farewell carries added significance for a nation that lives and breathes football. Brazil heads into the tournament hoping to add another chapter to its rich World Cup history under the leadership of Carlo Ancelotti. The squad departed for Newark, New Jersey, where preparations for the tournament will continue ahead of their opening fixtures. The team travelled aboard an Aeronexus Boeing 767-300ER adorned with CBF branding. The aircraft has a notable history, having been used by The Rolling Stones during their 60th-anniversary world tour in 2022.

Among those on board was Neymar, whose fitness remains a major talking point heading into the competition. The Brazilian superstar is currently recovering from a calf injury suffered shortly after he was named in the national squad. Initial reports suggested the problem was minor, but subsequent assessments reportedly painted a more serious picture.

The uncertainty surrounding Neymar's condition has reportedly led to private concerns among some members of the squad regarding the nature and severity of the injury. The forward was unable to participate fully when he first joined the national team camp and is now expected to miss Brazil's opening Group C clash against Morocco next weekend.