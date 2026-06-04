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NBA Finals 2026: New York Knicks beat San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jun 04, 2026, 08:47 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 09:13 IST
NBA Finals 2026: New York Knicks beat San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1

Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks shoots the ball against Stephon Castle #5 of the San Antonio Spurs during the fourth quarter in Game One of the 2026 NBA Finals Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

New York Knicks erase a 14-point deficit to beat the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in NBA Finals Game 1, as Jalen Brunson scores 30 points in the road win

The New York Knicks rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit to defeat Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday (June 3). Jalen Brunson led the way with 30 points as the Knicks secured a hard-fought road victory and took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 2 is set for Friday (June 5) in San Antonio.

The Spurs built a seven-point halftime advantage behind early scoring bursts from Dylan Harper and Julian Champagnie. At the same time, Jalen Brunson struggled offensively and briefly dealt with minor knee and ankle injuries. New York responded in the third quarter, rallying from a 14-point deficit before taking control in the fourth as Brunson found his rhythm by attacking aggressively. San Antonio mounted a late 9-0 run, fueled by Victor Wembanyama, to erase the Knicks' lead with less than five minutes remaining. However, Brunson answered with a clutch corner three-pointer that put New York back in front for good.

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Brunson finished with 30 points on 12-of-31 shooting, while Karl-Anthony Towns recorded an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double in a hard-fought matchup against Wembanyama, who posted 26 points and 12 rebounds. “Just sticking together, it wasn't really our night and wasn't really my night most of the night, but we kept finding a way, kept chipping away,” Brunson was quoted as saying after the match finished.

Watch this ridiculous shot by Jalen Brunson

Brunson was one of four Knicks to score in double figures, with Karl-Anthony Towns contributing 18 points, OG Anunoby adding 17, and Landry Shamet chipping in 13. Victor Wembanyama paced the Spurs with 26 points and 12 rebounds, though he endured a tough shooting night, connecting on just 6 of his 21 field-goal attempts while also recording three blocks. Stephon Castle finished with 17 points for San Antonio, while Dylan Harper and Julian Champagnie added 16 points each.

About the Author

Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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