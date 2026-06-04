/NBA Finals 2026: New York Knicks beat San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1

The New York Knicks rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit to defeat Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday (June 3). Jalen Brunson led the way with 30 points as the Knicks secured a hard-fought road victory and took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 2 is set for Friday (June 5) in San Antonio.

The Spurs built a seven-point halftime advantage behind early scoring bursts from Dylan Harper and Julian Champagnie. At the same time, Jalen Brunson struggled offensively and briefly dealt with minor knee and ankle injuries. New York responded in the third quarter, rallying from a 14-point deficit before taking control in the fourth as Brunson found his rhythm by attacking aggressively. San Antonio mounted a late 9-0 run, fueled by Victor Wembanyama, to erase the Knicks' lead with less than five minutes remaining. However, Brunson answered with a clutch corner three-pointer that put New York back in front for good.

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Brunson finished with 30 points on 12-of-31 shooting, while Karl-Anthony Towns recorded an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double in a hard-fought matchup against Wembanyama, who posted 26 points and 12 rebounds. “Just sticking together, it wasn't really our night and wasn't really my night most of the night, but we kept finding a way, kept chipping away,” Brunson was quoted as saying after the match finished.

Watch this ridiculous shot by Jalen Brunson