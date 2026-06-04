/NBA Finals 2026: New York Knicks beat San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1

The New York Knicks rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit to defeat Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs 105-95 in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday (June 3). Jalen Brunson led the way with 30 points as the Knicks secured a hard-fought road victory and took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 2 is set for Friday (June 5) in San Antonio.
The Spurs built a seven-point halftime advantage behind early scoring bursts from Dylan Harper and Julian Champagnie. At the same time, Jalen Brunson struggled offensively and briefly dealt with minor knee and ankle injuries. New York responded in the third quarter, rallying from a 14-point deficit before taking control in the fourth as Brunson found his rhythm by attacking aggressively. San Antonio mounted a late 9-0 run, fueled by Victor Wembanyama, to erase the Knicks' lead with less than five minutes remaining. However, Brunson answered with a clutch corner three-pointer that put New York back in front for good.
Also Read: The girl who nearly walked away: Maja Chwalinska's fairytale French Open run reaches historic semifinal
Brunson finished with 30 points on 12-of-31 shooting, while Karl-Anthony Towns recorded an 18-point, 12-rebound double-double in a hard-fought matchup against Wembanyama, who posted 26 points and 12 rebounds. “Just sticking together, it wasn't really our night and wasn't really my night most of the night, but we kept finding a way, kept chipping away,” Brunson was quoted as saying after the match finished.
Watch this ridiculous shot by Jalen Brunson
Brunson was one of four Knicks to score in double figures, with Karl-Anthony Towns contributing 18 points, OG Anunoby adding 17, and Landry Shamet chipping in 13. Victor Wembanyama paced the Spurs with 26 points and 12 rebounds, though he endured a tough shooting night, connecting on just 6 of his 21 field-goal attempts while also recording three blocks. Stephon Castle finished with 17 points for San Antonio, while Dylan Harper and Julian Champagnie added 16 points each.