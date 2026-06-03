/Malviya Nagar Hotel Fire: Owner Lavkesh Bajaj nabbed after 21 killed

In a major development in the Malviya Nagar fire tragedy that claimed 21 lives, Delhi Police on Wednesday (June 3) arrested Lavkesh Bajaj, the owner of the hotel building where the devastating blaze broke out earlier in the day. Bajaj was taken into custody hours after the fire ripped through Flourish Stay B&B in the congested Hauz Rani area of South Delhi. He is expected to be produced before the Saket Court on Thursday (June 4).

The arrest came after police issued a lookout circular (LOC) against him. According to officials, the LOC was issued to prevent the accused from fleeing the country while multiple police teams carried out searches to trace those linked to the case. The fire broke out at around 8.30 am and rapidly engulfed the five-storey building, which officials said had only one entry and exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door.

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At least 58 people were rescued from the building and rushed to hospitals. However, 21 people were declared dead, including 10 Indians, nine African nationals and two citizens of Turkmenistan, officials said. The deceased also included 11 foreign nationals, while several injured victims remain in critical condition. Investigators have alleged that the hotel was operating without a mandatory fire no-objection certificate (NOC). The establishment was also allegedly functioning far beyond its permitted capacity.

According to police sources, the property had approval for only six rooms under the Delhi government's Bed and Breakfast policy but was allegedly operating around 25 rooms, including several in the basement. Sources further claimed that additional floors had been constructed over the years without informing authorities.