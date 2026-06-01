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New OTT Releases this week (June 1-7, 2026): Maa Behen, Dhurandhar, Office Romance- 7 new movies and TV shows coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jun 01, 2026, 07:37 IST | Updated: Jun 01, 2026, 07:37 IST

June 2026 has begun, and the first week of the sixth month of the year brings a diverse slate of OTT releases. Viewers will have plenty of options around new thrillers, dramas, and comedies to witness across major streaming platforms.

OTT releases this week (June 1-7, 2026)
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(Photograph: X)

OTT releases this week (June 1-7, 2026)

From the highly acclaimed Dhurandhar: The Revenge to Madhuri Dixit's new comedy thriller, Maa Behen and Jennifer Lopez's Office Romance, this week’s OTT lineup brings diverse entertainment options for every kind of binge-watcher.

Not Suitable For Work
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Not Suitable For Work

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: June 2

Set in Manhattan, the story follows five ambitious young professionals who are striving for career success and personal happiness in the Murray Hill neighbourhood.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: June 4

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the massive blockbuster hit focuses on Jaskirat Singh Rnagi (Ranveer Singh), who, after his family is brutally murdered in a land dispute, sacrifices his life to his country, dismantling the terror networks led by Major Iqbal (Arjun Rampal).

Office Romance
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Office Romance

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: June 5

This is a romantic comedy film that stars Jennifer Lopez along with Brett Goldstein. The story continues with Jackie Cruz, a workaholic CEO who enforces a strict, zero-tolerance anti-fraternisation policy and falls for her witty new corporate lawyer, Daniel Blanchflower.

Maa Behen
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Maa Behen

Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: June 4

The chaotic crime-comedy centres on a middle-class Indian household, including a single mother, Rekha (Madhuri Dixit), and her two bickering daughters, Jaya (Triptii Dimri) and Sushma (Dharna Durga). Their messy family dynamic turns into pure madness when they discover a dead body in their kitchen.

Made in India: A Titan Story
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Made in India: A Titan Story

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: June 3

The biographical drama series features Naseeruddin Shah as industrialist JRD Tata and Jim Sarbh as Xerxes Desai. It chronicles the journey of creating Titan, one of India's most successful homegrown brands.

Gullak Season 5
7 / 8
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Gullak Season 5

Where to watch: SonyLIV
Release Date: June 5

The fifth season of the family-driven comedy drama explores how the Mishra family, which includes Santosh, Shanti, Annu, and Aman, navigates modern pressures, new responsibilities, and gradual upgrades in their household.

Don't Call It A Comeback
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Don't Call It A Comeback

Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: June 1

This is a sports docuseries that revisits some of the most unforgettable turnarounds and last-second victories in sports history. Hosted by sportscaster Noah Eagle, it follows the theme of extreme pressure and psychological turning points.

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