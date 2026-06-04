/Iran denies targeting Kuwait airport; blames US-made Patriot system for damage

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has denied any involvement in the attack on Kuwait International Airport, claiming the damage was caused by a malfunction in the US-made Patriot missile defence system rather than an Iranian strike.

Citing an investigation, Iran's state-affiliated Tasnim News Agency quoted an IRGC spokesperson as saying that the IRGC Aerospace Force did not target the civilian airport. The spokesperson instead alleged that Patriot missiles struck the terminal after failing to intercept incoming Iranian projectiles.

“The Aerospace Force did not target Kuwait Airport. The damage was caused by Patriot systems that landed on the terminal after a failed interception attempt," the spokesperson said.

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The incident caused extensive damage to Passenger Terminal 1 (T1) at Kuwait International Airport, killing one person, identified by the Indian embassy as an Indian national, and injuring 63 others.

Kuwaiti authorities subsequently closed the country's airspace, suspended commercial flight operations and diverted incoming flights.

Tehran's denial came after former Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani strongly criticised Iran's military actions against Gulf countries amid rising regional tensions.

In a post on X, Al Thani described Iran's continued strikes against neighbouring states as "astonishing" and "unjustifiable". He questioned the rationale behind recent attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait and suggested there were grounds to investigate whether the operations had been planned well in advance.

While reiterating Qatar's desire to maintain positive relations with Iran, he stressed that Doha would not be "blackmailed" by Tehran.

Al Thani also called on Gulf nations to adopt a united position, arguing that a coordinated regional response would demonstrate that attacks against Gulf states would not undermine their collective strength.

CENTCOM rejects Iranian allegations

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) rejected Iran's assertion and accused Tehran of deliberately targeting a civilian airport in what it described as an “unjustified attack.”

"CLAIM: Iran claimed today that it did not attack the passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport, and damage was instead caused by a U.S. missile interceptor. Totally FALSE.

TRUTH: Iran struck the civilian airport with drones in a deliberate, calculated, and unjustified attack," it said in a post on X.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)