/US-Iran deal possible 'over the weekend': Trump says talks are going 'very well'

Despite renewed tensions in West Asia, including reported strikes on Kuwait airport and continued military exchanges across the region, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism on Wednesday (June 3) about ongoing negotiations with Iran, saying a potential agreement could emerge within days.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said discussions between Washington and Tehran were progressing positively. "I hear the negotiation itself is going very well, actually," he said, adding that a deal "could happen... over the weekend."

The US president also indicated that he wanted to keep negotiations with Iran separate from efforts aimed at ending hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

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"I'd like to separate it, I'd like to have a separate thing, because it is, it is separate," Trump said.

Trump also revealed that Washington had recently held direct communication with Hezbollah as part of efforts to contain violence in Lebanon.

"We actually spoke with Hezbollah for the first time, ever," the US president said.

Referring to the latest understandings between the two sides, Trump added: "They agreed yesterday they're not going to shoot, Israel's not going to shoot, we're just going to see."

His remarks came as diplomatic efforts continue across the region amid fears that the conflict could widen further.

Iran says negotiations remain stalled

However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi offered a more cautious assessment, saying channels of communication with the United States remain open but negotiations have yet to produce meaningful results.

"Communications with the Americans have not been cut off, and messages have been exchanged regarding the need to stop aggression against Beirut, but no tangible progress has been made in the negotiation process," Tasnim news agency quoted him as telling Lebanon's Al Mayadeen TV.

Meanwhile, military exchanges continued overnight. The United States said it had intercepted Iranian drones and carried out a strike on an Iranian ground control facility, while Tehran launched drones and missiles towards several Gulf countries.

Trump downplayed the latest exchange of fire, saying: "It's a different part of the world, you know. I'd say in that part of the world, ceasefire is when you're shooting more moderately."

"There's a reason for everything, and we hit them pretty hard the night before, and actually last night," Trump said, adding: "When it was explained to me, I said, 'all right.'"

A ceasefire between the United States and Iran has remained in place since early April, while a separate truce in Lebanon came into effect later that month.

(Disclaimer: WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing conflicts in West Asia involving Israel, Iran, the US, Gulf nations and non-state actors like Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, Islamic State, and others. Claims and counterclaims, disinformation and misinformation are being made online and offline. Given this context, WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, social media posts, photos and videos.)