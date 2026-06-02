/IPL 2026: 5 players who could be released after disappointing campaigns

Here's a look at the five players who could be released by their franchises after disappointing campaigns in IPL 2026.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) signed Rishabh Pant for INR 27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction and appointed him captain, however, the move failed to deliver as the Indian wicketkeeper-batter scored just 581 runs in 26 innings across 28 matches for the franchise.
He recently stepped down as LSG captain after a disappointing stint in charge. Under his leadership, LSG finished seventh in IPL 2025 and at the bottom of the standings in IPL 2026.
Former Sri Lanka white-ball captain Dasun Shanaka joined Rajasthan Royals as Sam Curran’s replacement for IPL 2026, however, the all-rounder struggled to make an impact, managing just 63 runs and one wicket in seven matches. As a result, Rajasthan are unlikely to retain him for the next season.
Senior India pacer Deepak Chahar has been with Mumbai Indians for the past two seasons but has struggled to live up to his INR 9.25 crore price tag. With Shardul Thakur, Ashwani Kumar and Krish Bhagat providing quality pace options, MI could consider releasing Chahar to free up funds for fresh signings.
Ramandeep Singh had limited opportunities with both bat and ball during the 2026 season. In eight appearances, he scored only 82 runs at an average of 16.40 and a strike rate of 120.59. KKR are unlikely to retain him for the next season.
England pacer Brydon Carse was signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction, but injuries ruled him out of both seasons with the franchise. Having failed to make a single appearance for the Orange Army, Carse is unlikely to be retained.