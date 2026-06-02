/IPL 2026: 5 players who could be released after disappointing campaigns

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) signed Rishabh Pant for INR 27 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction and appointed him captain, however, the move failed to deliver as the Indian wicketkeeper-batter scored just 581 runs in 26 innings across 28 matches for the franchise.

He recently stepped down as LSG captain after a disappointing stint in charge. Under his leadership, LSG finished seventh in IPL 2025 and at the bottom of the standings in IPL 2026.