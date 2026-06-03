/India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav set to miss BCCI selection meeting amid sacking reports

India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav could miss BCCI’s next selection meeting amid reports of the board sacking him from his position. Having led the Men in Blue to their record third T20 World Cup crown in March this year, SKY underwent a lean patch during and even after the tournament, stretching it through the concluded IPL 2026 for the Mumbai Indians. His poor run with the bat and also his age forced the selectors to look beyond him in the shortest format, with several names emerging as contenders.

However, with the latest reports suggesting that the time is up for Suryakumar Yadav in India’s T20I setup, both as captain and player, the selectors are now keen on appointing a new leader.

The meeting, however, is supposed to take place either in Chandigarh or Mumbai midway through the one-off Test against Afghanistan, starting June 6, with Suryakumar Yadav’s fate likely to be discussed on the sidelines of BCCI’s apex council meeting on Thursday (Jun 5).

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Meanwhile, earlier reports hinted at Suryakumar’s exit from India’s T20I side, with the board already looking at several options. A few names popped up, including Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer, Chennai Super Kings' latest recruit Sanju Samson, SunRisers Hyderabad’s gloveman Ishan Kishan, Mumbai Indians’ mainstay Tilak Varma and India’s T20I vice-captain and Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel.



With Tilak already leading India-A in the forthcoming ODI tri-series, the selectors would keep a keen eye on all possible candidates. Iyer, on the other hand, is busy with Mumbai T20 League commitments, but could earn a call-up to the T20I side for the away UK tour; India will face Ireland for two T20Is and five against England.

