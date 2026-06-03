/Agarkar, Gambhir divided over India’s ‘next T20I captain’ as SKY’s exit ‘most likely’ – Report

Suryakumar Yadav’s time as Team India’s T20I captain seems to be up. After a horror IPL 2026 with the bat, SKY, who earlier became only the third Indian captain after MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to lift a T20 World Cup, would be the topic of discussion when the BCCI selectors and the head coach Gautam Gambhir sit to pick the squad for the Ireland and England T20Is. At 35 and with an extended lean patch of runs, SKY’s exit looks imminent, with all stakeholders needing to pick his replacement and India’s new T20I captain.

A few names popped up midway through the recently concluded IPL 2026, with the Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer leading the race. Although his team failed to reach the playoffs, Iyer’s captaincy style, batting form and history of working with Gambhir (at KKR) during their 2024 triumph campaign press his case as SKY’s replacement at number four in the T20Is. But is he an automatic choice? Perhaps not!

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The latest report suggests that despite BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar’s vision of picking a team for the future, as he is often known for, head coach Gambhir could have his reservations. Their disagreements over several topics, including squad selections and playing XIs, have often made headlines, which is healthy if the team benefits from it, but the two are not on the same page on this.



With Agarkar wanting to pick a new captain, keeping an eye on the 2028 Summer Games and the T20 World Cup the same year, Gambhir wishes to have more options up his sleeve.

So, what are the options?

A source close to the information revealed several names are being discussed internally to replace SKY, including Sanju Samson, T20I vice-captain Axar Patel and even Ishan Kishan, who impressed with his leadership skills in Pat Cummins’ absence this season.



"Ajit is a very strong chief selector, one of the strongest to have been in charge. He has taken some tough calls with an eye on the future, and he, along with his panel, has a plan in place for the T20I captaincy and the way forward. That's the reason Shreyas was appointed vice-captain in ODIs and was in the squad for the last bilateral series India played before the T20 World Cup," the source revealed in a chat with the Times of India (TOI).



"Now is he the coach's choice? Or he has someone else in mind? And will that someone be the selectors' choice? These are the important points of discussion. Axar Patel was the vice-captain for the World Cup; Ishan Kishan has age, form and leadership credentials, and then there is Sanju Samson's name doing the rounds. Samson has recency bias on his side, but his inconsistency has not pleased key stakeholders," the source added.

