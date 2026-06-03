/The ‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Effect’: India-A tri-series to be broadcast live; here’s how to watch

Has India found its new cricketing superstar? Perhaps! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, at 15, is doing wonders. Not only is he making headlines for all the right reasons, but he is also forcing broadcasters to chase him, even if it is for an India-A tour. After owning IPL 2026, the 15-year-old prodigy will don the India jersey for the ODI tri-series (A-tour), including hosts Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. His inclusion in the side sparked significant interest, with the authorities deciding to broadcast the whole series on a full-fledged scale.

After his over-the-top IPL 2026, where Vaibhav won as many as five awards, including the MVP, Super Striker and three more, the Sony Sports Network, which holds broadcasting rights for India’s tours of Sri Lanka, will telecast the tri-series, starting June 9. After missing out on broadcasting the ICC tournaments and IPL, with rivals JioHotstar televising all major action lately, Sony holds the rights to showcase Vaibhav’s talent worldwide.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Although not new to the praises, Vaibhav earned widespread pats on his back for his scintillating performance in the past year. Since making his IPL debut in the 2025 edition, Vaibhav has won several accolades, including winning the Under-19 ODI World Cup early this year. His second IPL season saw him break an array of records.



The left-handed opener scored the most runs by an uncapped player in an edition in the tournament history, scoring 776 runs in 16 matches and winning the Orange Cap for that. He also broke Chris Gayle’s record for the most sixes hit in a season, surpassing Gayle’s tally of 59 (in 2012), clobbering 72 in his second season. His exploits in the Eliminator against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) broke the internet, as he smashed 97 off just 29 balls, his 90-plus score in this season, excluding a hundred.



Such was his craze that when he departed on a brilliant 96 against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2, the crowd at the New Chandigarh Stadium in Mullanpur went silent, reminding everyone of early Sachin Tendulkar days in Indian Cricket.

