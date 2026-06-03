/2 WTC Tests, 10 white-ball games: India set for marathon New Zealand tour this winters| Check full schedule

The IPL 2026 is over, and Team India will be back playing international cricket, with the first goal being to qualify for the WTC Final next year. Currently sixth on the WTC table for the 2025-27 cycle, India will play nine scheduled Tests, including two against New Zealand later this winter. New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced its schedule for the home summer, with the Men in Blue slated to play five T20Is and as many ODIs in the 12-match full-fledged tour from October to December.

India will begin its tour with five T20Is, starting with the first two at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on October 22 and 24. Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton will then host the remaining three T20Is on October 27, 30 and November 1, respectively. Following a two-day window, Auckland will host the ODI series opener on November 4. Wellington (November 7) and Hamilton (November 10) are venues for the second and the third ODI, with Mount Maunganui staging the final two One-Dayers on November 13 and 15, respectively.

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The Test series gets underway in Wellington on November 19, with the second Test scheduled in Christchurch starting November 27.



"The New Zealand government will be supporting the inbound India tour alongside adjacent sporting tours by India later in the year, as 100 years of sporting ties between New Zealand and India are commemorated," the NZC statement said.



For India, this tour would hold great significance. While the 10 white-ball games will help them prepare for the ODI and T20 World Cups that follow, the two Tests will be Team India’s priority. To qualify for their third WTC final, India must at least win seven of their remaining nine Tests, two of which would be played on quick and double-paced New Zealand pitches.



Yet to win a Test series in New Zealand since 2009, Shubman Gill-led India’s Test team will aim to end their winning drought in those challenging conditions.



New Zealand, however, will also host Sri Lanka for three ODIs, as many T20Is and two Tests from January 16 to February 12. In between the two series, New Zealand will also host Bangladesh for three T20Is and as many ODIs from December 10 to 23.

Check Team India's Full Schedule -

T20I Series -

1st T20I - October 22

2nd T20I – October 24

3rd T20I – October 27

4th T20I – October 30

5th T20I – November 1

ODI Series –

1st ODI – November 4

2nd ODI – November 7

3rd ODI – November 10

4th ODI – November 13

5th ODI – November 15

Test Series –