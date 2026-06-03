/IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I: Harmanpreet's 50 goes in vain as England seal series 2-1 after Capsey and Knight masterclass

England Women completed a stunning chase to defeat India Women by six wickets in the third and final T20I at Taunton on Tuesday (June 2), sealing the three-match series 2-1. Asked to bat first, India Women posted a score of 180/5 in their 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant knock from captain Harmanpreet Kaur. The Indian skipper remained unbeaten on 56, anchoring the innings after useful contributions from Deepti Sharma (32) and Jemimah Rodrigues (29).

India appeared on course for an even bigger total, but England's bowlers staged a strong comeback in the final overs. Lauren Bell was the standout performer with figures of 2/36, while Charlotte Dean and Linsey Smith chipped in with a wicket each. England's chase got off to a shaky start as India struck early to leave the hosts reeling at 38/3. However, Alice Capsey and Heather Knight turned the game on its head with a magnificent fourth-wicket partnership.

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Capsey led the counterattack with an explosive 82, taking the pressure off England and shifting the momentum firmly in the hosts' favour. At the other end, Knight played the perfect supporting role before accelerating to an unbeaten 70, ensuring England stayed ahead of the required rate. The pair added a match-winning 137 runs, punishing both pace and spin while denying India any opportunity to regain control.