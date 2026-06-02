/'The 15-year-old who broke IPL' - What Sooryavanshi's defining season means for Indian Cricket

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is all over the cricket world and the internet. He is just 15 and has already defined the T20 template, enabling new ways to break records, score runs and hit sixes fearlessly. Playing only his second IPL season, the Rajasthan Royals opener, who is also an Under-19 ODI World Cup winner, swept away five records, creating history. His runs, sixes tally and strike rate earned him accolades that no one has collected in one season combined. He is clearly earmarked for international success and will soon realise his dream of playing for India, but what does this mean for him and the country? Let's explore.

Records, rewards and much more

Sooryavanshi broke a handful of IPL records in the just-concluded edition. Barring scoring the most runs for an uncapped player in an IPL season, the left-handed opener broke Chris Gayle’s tally of 59 sixes in one edition, which he smashed in 2012. Vaibhav comfortably passed that tally, clobbering 72 sixes in IPL 2026 – a record.



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Besides, Vaibhav also weaponised the first six overs like no batter has before him, scoring an astonishing 521 runs within the Powerplay phase, striking at a touching 233. His impact at the start kept him ahead of the modern-day SRH enforcers, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head.

He has a lot more to him than just acing the art of T20 hitting, including hitting express pace with utter ease, maximising results on most occasions. During the Eliminator against Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, Sooryavanshi scored 97 off just 29 balls, hitting 12 sixes, including three in an over thrice. The look on Pat Cummins’ face and his comments after the match told the entire story.



“He played pretty well. Just don't feel like you have too many options,” Cummins said on Vaibhav’s skyrocketing inning.

What does the future hold for Sooryavanshi?

Sooryavanshi’s rise has opened doors for budding cricketers to dream big and chase them, realising that if Vaibhav could, they can too.



It’s not long before the batting sensation shall be fast-tracked into the senior men’s team, with plenty of T20 series lined up this year. While he will be away for the tri-nation T20 series in Sri Lanka next, representing India-A, the BCCI selectors could look at him as a potential pick for the away UK tour next. Considering the A-listers could be back for the five-match T20I series against England, starting July 1, Vaibhav could find a place for the Ireland T20Is.



ODIs and Tests are a distant dream for now, but you never know.

