Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday (June 4) said that that Iran's enemies are sowing internal divisions to break the Iranian system. Khamenei called ​for national ⁠unity in ‌the ​face ​of external threats and ⁠said that enemies who were ⁠defeated ⁠on the battlefield are now trying to attack public resilience in the Islamic Republic. He did not appear in public to deliver his message but his message was read on the death anniversary ​of ⁠the Islamic Republic's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. He also said that any action that created ​pessimism or frustration among ​the public amounted to helping the enemy. His response comes after amid rumours of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's resignation.

Rumours of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's resignation

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The Presidential Office Deputy Head of Communications Mehdi Tabatabaei dismissed the resignation resport as false. There has been no reaction from Pezeshkian or any other senior leader about the same. The report surfaced hours after Pezeshkian 's cryptic post on X. Director of Government Information Council Elias Hazrati also posted on X saying that Pezeshkian is “fully engaged with all his might in pursuing the affairs of the country and serving the people.” He slammed foreign media outlets and networks aligned with them for spreading rumour that has “no relation to reality.”

“These reports are more intent on sowing despair, discord, and division in national unity than on providing information—though they will, of course, fail in their efforts. The dream of fracturing this nation's unity and severing the bond between government and people will, just as in the past, remain unfulfilled,” he wrote in the X post.

What the report claimed?