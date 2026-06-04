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'Any action causing pessimism...': Amid Iran president resignation buzz, Mojtaba Khamenei issues BIG warning

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 04, 2026, 13:59 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 14:12 IST
'Any action causing pessimism...': Amid Iran president resignation buzz, Mojtaba Khamenei issues BIG warning

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Photograph: (AFP)

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Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei urged national unity, warning that enemies are trying to create internal divisions after failing on the battlefield. In a message marking Ruhollah Khomeini's death anniversary, he said actions that spread pessimism help Iran's adversaries.

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday (June 4) said that that Iran's enemies are sowing internal divisions to break the Iranian system. Khamenei called ​for national ⁠unity in ‌the ​face ​of external threats and ⁠said that enemies who were ⁠defeated ⁠on the battlefield are now trying to attack public resilience in the Islamic Republic. He did not appear in public to deliver his message but his message was read on the death anniversary ​of ⁠the Islamic Republic's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. He also said that any action that created ​pessimism or frustration among ​the public amounted to helping the enemy. His response comes after amid rumours of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's resignation.

Rumours of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian's resignation

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The Presidential Office Deputy Head of Communications Mehdi Tabatabaei dismissed the resignation resport as false. There has been no reaction from Pezeshkian or any other senior leader about the same. The report surfaced hours after Pezeshkian 's cryptic post on X. Director of Government Information Council Elias Hazrati also posted on X saying that Pezeshkian is “fully engaged with all his might in pursuing the affairs of the country and serving the people.” He slammed foreign media outlets and networks aligned with them for spreading rumour that has “no relation to reality.”

“These reports are more intent on sowing despair, discord, and division in national unity than on providing information—though they will, of course, fail in their efforts. The dream of fracturing this nation's unity and severing the bond between government and people will, just as in the past, remain unfulfilled,” he wrote in the X post.

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What the report claimed?

Citing a source, Iran International report claimed that Pezeshkian in his letter to Mojtaba highlighted that he was excluded from major and crucial decision-making processes in the Islamic Republic, and there is an overarching control of IRGC enabled by hardline factions. He reportedly said that he was unable to run the government and carry the responsibilities. The report did not reveal if Mojtaba accpeted the resgination. The report did not include any official statement.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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