/'We must explain...': Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian resigns citing IRGC control? What's the truth

Amid proposed peace deal between Iran and the US, it was reported on Sunday (May 31) that Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has resigned from his post and sent letter of resgination to country's Supreme Leader Mojataba Khamenei. It was also reported that cited the overarching power of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a reason for his exit. The report quoted a source and appeared in the Iran International. However, as soon as the report was picked by various media outlets worldwide, Presidential Office Deputy Head of Communications Mehdi Tabatabaei dismissed it as false in a post on X. There has been no reaction from Pezeshkian or any other senior leader about the same. The report surfaced hours after Pezeshkian 's cryptic post on X.

What the report claimed?

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Citing a source, Iran International report claimed that Pezeshkian in his letter to Mojtaba highlighted that he was excluded from major and crucial decision-making processes in the Islamic Republic, and there is an overarching control of IRGC enabled by hardline factions. He reportedly said that he was unable to run the government and carry the responsibilities. The report did not reveal if Mojtaba accpeted the resgination. The report did not include any official statement.

Iran dismisses the report

In a post X, Presidential Office Deputy Head of Communications Mehdi Tabatabaei dismissed the reports as “false,” calling them a continuation of "media games" of certain foreign outlets. He added that those seeking to undermine Iran's national unity would once again "take that wish to the grave," rejecting speculation about divisions within the country. “Pezeshkian would not back down from serving the Iranian people,” he said, stressing that Iran “would not retreat from the path of unity and solidarity.”