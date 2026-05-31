/Iran claims to down US MQ-1 drone that 'entered Iranian territory': What are its features and how powerful is it | WION Decodes

Iran on Sunday (May 31) claimed to have shot down a US drone that entered Iran’s territorial waters. Iran’s IRIB broadcaster, carried a statement from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in which it said that the MQ1 drone “attempted to carry out a hostile operation but was immediately detected and targeted.” The statement added that the drone was shot down by “Revolutionary Guard’s modern defense missiles.” IRGC also issued additional warning saying that “any aggression will be dealt with decisively.” Earlier, the IRGC declared that it retained the "legitimate and definite" right to respond to any violation of the ceasefire by the United States. This comes after US forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces. Till now, Iran and the US has not been able to strike a deal to end the war.