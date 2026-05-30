/How Iran-linked network allegedly tricked American companies into supplying military tech

The US announced on Friday (May 29) a fresh round of sanctions targeting what it described as a sophisticated Iranian procurement network accused of using deception and sanctions evasion tactics to acquire sensitive military technology from American companies. According to State Department Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, the network allegedly impersonated legitimate businesses and defrauded dozens of US technology firms, obtaining advanced equipment worth millions of dollars for Iran’s defence sector. The equipment reportedly included spectrum analysers and security detection devices.

The sanctions were unveiled as part of Washington’s broader effort to curb Iran’s military and weapons development programmes. The Trump administration accused the network of creating fake websites that closely resembled those of genuine American companies to gain access to restricted technology.

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As reported by AFP, the administration said the network relied on intermediaries based in Dubai to receive shipments before illegally transferring the equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. US authorities alleged that the operation was led by Iran-based Ali Majd Sepehr.

Separately, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and companies located across West Asia, Asia and Eastern Europe for allegedly supporting Iran’s military procurement activities. The measures form part of President Donald Trump’s “Economic Fury” campaign and the wider “maximum pressure” strategy aimed at restricting Tehran’s access to advanced technologies and military supplies.

The Treasury Department said the sanctions target networks associated with the Centre for Progress and Development of Iran (CDPI), formerly known as the Centre for Innovation and Technology Cooperation (CITC), which Washington accuses of coordinating the acquisition of technology and weapons for Iran.

“While the surviving IRGC leaders are trapped like rats in a sinking ship, the Treasury Department is unrelenting in our Economic Fury campaign,” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.