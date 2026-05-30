/'Critical anchor': Hegseth at Shangri-La Dialogue lauds India, calls New Delhi a pillar of regional stability

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Saturday (May 30) described India as a key pillar of stability in the Indo-Pacific, praising its military modernisation drive and growing defence-industrial capabilities as Washington seeks to strengthen partnerships across the region. Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Hegseth said India plays a crucial role in maintaining the balance of power in Asia and is increasingly taking on a larger security role, particularly in the Indian Ocean. "In South Asia, India is a critical anchor to hold the line," Hegseth said during his address.

How India helps maintain a balance of power

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"A powerful India acting in its own self-interest advances our shared goal of maintaining a balance of power across the region," said Hegseth. The remarks come amid growing strategic cooperation between New Delhi and Washington, as both countries seek closer alignment on regional security, defence manufacturing and maritime operations.

Hegseth highlighted India's ongoing military modernisation efforts, saying the country is building the capabilities needed to support high-end military operations and contribute more significantly to regional security. "India is modernising its military to carry its share of the security burden, particularly in the Indian Ocean," he said.

He also pointed to India's expanding defence manufacturing sector, describing it as an important component of broader US efforts to strengthen military readiness among partners and allies.

Hegseth reveals why India's military expansion matters to the US

According to Hegseth, India is developing the industrial and logistical infrastructure needed to support advanced military platforms, including maintenance and repair capabilities for US Navy vessels operating in the region. "This kind of industrial muscle isn't just a long-term goal, it's an immediate operational imperative," Hegseth said.

The Pentagon chief also revealed that Washington and New Delhi are moving ahead with defence co-production initiatives, including efforts related to Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems.

"We've committed to pursuing co-production with India to advance capabilities like Javelin anti-tank guided munitions. These are real, tangible steps to improve the collective readiness of our forces," he said.

Hegseth framed India's growing defence capabilities within the context of a broader US military expansion. He said the Trump administration plans a major increase in defence spending and manufacturing output.

"America is undergoing a historic national manufacturing mobilisation of our defence industrial base," he said, adding that President Donald Trump intends to make a "generational investment" in military capabilities.