/Bondi Beach attack hero Ahmed al Ahmed charged in Australia: Here's why

Australian man credited who saved several people during last year's deadly mass shooting on Bondi Beach has been charged with assaulting his father, local media and police said on Thursday (June 4). The man identified as Ahmed al Ahmed has now been charged after allegedly assaulting his father. News agency AFP confirmed quoting New South Wales that a complaint has been filed over an alleged assault at a home in Bankstown in March and will face court on June 29.

He was charged with common assault and “stalk or intimidate”, NSW police confirmed. Police also said that On Mar 15, police received a report of an alleged assault at a home in Bankstown on March 9. They added that a 44-year-old man had then been charged this week. He will face court on June 29, police said. "Australian police as a rule do not identify individuals charged with crimes to the media,” AFP reported.

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The Bondi Beach hero

As the terror attack in Sydney's Bondi Beach unfolded in 2025, a man was seen confronting the gunmen singlehandedly. He was seen sprinting through the parked vehicles and grabbing the attacker from behind. Videos of his brave act of confronting the attacker and chasing him away went viral on the internet. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese as well as other global leaders, including US President Donald Trump hailed the man. A GoFundMe campaign has also been launched for Ahmed, raising just over A$200,000 within a few hours. Notably, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman emerged as the biggest donor, contributing A$99,999. “My target was just to take the gun from him, and to stop him from killing a human being’s life and not killing innocent people,” Ahmed said in an interview after the attack.