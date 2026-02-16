In his first public hearing, Bondi Beach attacker Naveed Akram who appeared in an Australian court via video link Monday (Feb 16) reportedly said only one word. , since the nation’s worst mass shooting in nearly three decades. Akram and his father, Sajid, shot at people during a Hanukkah celebration at Australia’s Bondi Beach in December. While Sajid was shot and killed by police during the attack, Naveed has been charged with terrorism, 15 counts of murder and a litany of other crimes. He appeared in a Sydney court for about five minutes via video link from prison, according to AFP report.

What happened during the hearing?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In the hearing, the timeline of evidence and technical matters such as suppressing the identification of some victims were discussed. AFP reported that Akram wore a green jersey during the hearing and reportedly spoke only one word — “yeah” — when asked by the judge whether he had heard a discussion about the extension of suppression orders. Akram will next appear in court on March 9. Speaking outside the court, Akram’s lawyer Ben Archbold claimed that his client is held in “very onerous conditions." He also said it was too early to say whether Akram would plead guilty.

What we know about Naveed Akram?