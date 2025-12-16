/Bondi Beach terror attack: India police extends full support to Australian authorities

In response to inquiries regarding the shooters involved in the mass shooting at Bondi Beach, Sydney, India Police have issued several key statements to news agency Reuters. Sajid Akram, the 50-year-old attacker from India, is reportedly not connected to any radicalisation events linked to India. Indian police confirmed that there were no adverse records regarding Akram in India prior to his departure in 1998. Furthermore, they said that factors leading to his radicalisation have no connection to India.

The police clarified that Akram’s family in Hyderabad has no knowledge of his “radical mindset,” nor the circumstances surrounding his radicalisation. Akram had limited contact with his family members, having visited India only six times in the 27 years since he moved to Australia, mainly for family matters. His family was unaware of his evolving views or any activities leading to the attack.

What Telangana Police said about shooters involved in Bondi Beach terror attack?

Following the mass shooting during a public Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14, 2025, which resulted in deaths of 15 people and of one of the attackers, Australian authorities are treating the attack as an act of terrorism. The perpetrators, identified as Sajid Akram (50) and his son Naveed Akram (24), were reportedly inspired by ISIS ideology. Australian authorities are continuing to investigate the full scope of their involvement.

In a press note released by Telangana police, it says that Sajid Akram, originally from Hyderabad, India, migrated to Australia in November 1998 in search of employment. He married Venera Grosso, an Australian of European origin, and they have two children: Naveed, one of the attackers, and a daughter, both Australian citizens.

Although Sajid Akram had limited contact with his family in India, he visited the country on six times after his emigration, mainly for property-related matters and to see his elderly parents. However, he did not return for his father’s funeral. His relatives in India have said they had no knowledge of his radicalisation or ideological shift, nor any connection to events in India that could have influenced his views. Telangana Police confirmed there were no issues or adverse records related to Sajid Akram during his time in India before his move to Australia.