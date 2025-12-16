A married couple who lost their lives in the Bondi Beach terror attack have been hailed as heroes after footage revealed they tried to disarm one of the attackers to save others. Boris Gurman, 69, and his wife Sofia, 61, confronted the danger head-on when gunfire erupted, their family said, choosing to act rather than flee as chaos unfolded around them. Dashcam video from the scene shows Boris grappling with one of the shooters, managing to take the firearm from his hands before both fell onto the roadway. Moments later, Boris can be seen rising and hitting the attacker with the seized weapon. Investigators believe the assailant then accessed another gun, which was used to fatally shoot Boris and Sofia.

See the dashcam video below

In a statement, the Gurman family said their grief is matched by deep pride in the couple’s courage. “Nothing can ease the pain of losing Boris and Sofia, but their bravery and instinct to protect others defines who they were,” the statement read. The couple, who had been married for 34 years, were identified as the first victims killed in Sunday’s attack, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. They were attending an event marking the first night of Hanukkah when the shooting began.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Family members described Boris as a retired mechanic known for his quiet generosity and readiness to help anyone. Sofia worked at Australia Post and was cherished by her colleagues and neighbours. “Together, they lived honest, hardworking lives and treated everyone with kindness and respect,” the statement said. “They were deeply devoted to each other and their family. Their loss has left an unbearable emptiness.”

Witnesses at the scene described Boris as fearless. The owner of the dashcam footage told news agency Reuters that he did not attempt to escape. “He ran directly toward the threat, using everything he had to fight for others,” she said, adding that seeing him collapse after being shot was “heartbreaking”.

Another eyewitness told Australian media publication 9News that Boris’s actions came at the very start of the attack. “He put himself right in the line of fire when bullets were already flying,” the witness said. “People need to know what he tried to do.” Police have declared the shooting a terrorist act aimed at the Jewish community.