Australia's Bondi Beach gunmen stayed in room 315 during Philippines visit: Hotel staff revealed they...

Australia's Bondi Beach shooters reportedly holed themselves up in a Philippines hotel for weeks during their visit to the country, ahead of the terror attack in Sydney. The father-and-son duo - Sajid Akram and Naveed - also left a tip on their way out. They checked into room 315 of the GV Hotel the same day, paying 930 pesos (about $16) per night for the small room with two single beds. The revelation comes even as Philippines said that there is no evidence to suggest that the attackers received ISIS training in Philippines.

News agency AFP quoting hotel staff said that the men only left their room for an hour or so each day and largely kept to themselves. "They weren't approachable like other foreigners. Other foreigners usually chat with me, but they didn't," night desk manager Angelica Ytang said, adding her only interactions were with Naveed, while the father "always looked down" and avoided eye contact.

Meanwhile, Philippines said that there was no evidence that the country was being used for terrorist training and that the revelations made Australian authorities is “misleading characterisation." "President Ferdinand Marcos strongly rejects the sweeping statement and the misleading characterisation of the Philippines as the ISIS training hotspot," presidential spokeswoman Claire Castro said at a press briefing.

Highlighting that island of Mindanao in Davao has a long history of Islamist insurgencies, Australian authorities stated that both Sajid and Naveed had travelled to Philippines and entered the country on November 1. On these claims, Philippine military stated that armed groups had been largely degraded in the years since the siege of Marawi. "We have not recorded any major terrorist operations or training activities… since the beginning of 2024," Philippine military spokeswoman Colonel Francel Padilla said. "They are fragmented, and they have no leadership," she added.

What we know about Australia's probe so far?

The Australian Police arrested Naveed from the scene of the attack and Sajid Akram was killed during the shooting. Naveed has been charged with terrorism, 15 counts of murder and a litany of other crimes. The incident is being investigated as an act of terrorism targeting the Jewish community. They also revealed that at least two Islamic State flags were found in their car.