/Dhruv Rathee’s scriptwriter, journalist, IIT alumnus: Who are the 3 spokespersons announced by CJP?

Cockroach Janta Party announces three official spokespersons, Saurav Das, Vijeta Dahiya and Ashutosh Ranka. From associations with Dhruv Rathee to ongoing legal disputes, read more about the three new figures.
CJP, a satirical outfit turned youth-movement, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced three official spokespersons on Wednesday (3 June). The assortment includes an investigative journalist, an IIT alumnus and a filmmaker.
Saurav Das, an investigative journalist and columnist, has been named the chief spokesperson. “He has spent several years investigating, analysing and reporting on critical legal, judicial and social issues”, said CJP through an X post. They added that Das was also among the people who led the November 2025 anti-pollution protests at the India Gate. Last month, Das was issued a notice by the Delhi High Court over posts against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, linked to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s alleged liquor scam case.
Vijeta Dahiya is a political researcher, writer, content creator and filmmaker. “He has authored two best-selling books - Power of Universe and To hell with that job”, wrote the outfit. They highlighted that he has also written and directed the Haryanvi films “Dararein” and “Opri Paraai”. Dahiya is known for his work with YouTube creator Dhruv Rathee, playing a role in research and writing for Rathee’s videos.
The third spokesperson for CJP is Ashutosh Ranka, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and the London School of Economics who served as a consultant for McKinsey & Company in London. Ranka returned to India in 2025 and “has led several public movements in Jaipur focused on environmental, educational and youth issues, such as Dol Ka Badh, Amaira Suicide case, and NEET Paper leak”, CJP wrote in its announcement.
Soon after, the outfit also announced a press conference in Delhi, to be addressed by its three newly appointed spokespersons. The announcement comes at the heels of its much-anticipated first peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi scheduled for Saturday (6 June), against recent irregularities in exams like the NEET, CBSE and CUET.
The CJP, a satirical political movement, was born from the Chief Justice of India’s controversial remarks comparing sections of the youth to “cockroaches”. The movement quickly gained immense traction, and its first actionable demand was pushing for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The demand is now expected to transition from online momentum to on-ground demonstration.