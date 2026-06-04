LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Dhruv Rathee’s scriptwriter, journalist, IIT alumnus: Who are the 3 spokespersons announced by CJP?

Dhruv Rathee’s scriptwriter, journalist, IIT alumnus: Who are the 3 spokespersons announced by CJP?

Ajaypal Choudhary
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Jun 04, 2026, 08:39 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 08:40 IST

Cockroach Janta Party announces three official spokespersons, Saurav Das, Vijeta Dahiya and Ashutosh Ranka. From associations with Dhruv Rathee to ongoing legal disputes, read more about the three new figures.

CJP announces 3 spokespersons
1 / 6
(Photograph: X/@AshutoshRanka)

CJP announces 3 spokespersons

CJP, a satirical outfit turned youth-movement, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has announced three official spokespersons on Wednesday (3 June). The assortment includes an investigative journalist, an IIT alumnus and a filmmaker.

Saurav Das: Investigative Journalist
2 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram/@seven_shots_)

Saurav Das: Investigative Journalist

Saurav Das, an investigative journalist and columnist, has been named the chief spokesperson. “He has spent several years investigating, analysing and reporting on critical legal, judicial and social issues”, said CJP through an X post. They added that Das was also among the people who led the November 2025 anti-pollution protests at the India Gate. Last month, Das was issued a notice by the Delhi High Court over posts against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, linked to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s alleged liquor scam case.

Vijeta Dahiya: Filmmaker and political researcher
3 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram/@vijetadahiya1)

Vijeta Dahiya: Filmmaker and political researcher

Vijeta Dahiya is a political researcher, writer, content creator and filmmaker. “He has authored two best-selling books - Power of Universe and To hell with that job”, wrote the outfit. They highlighted that he has also written and directed the Haryanvi films “Dararein” and “Opri Paraai”. Dahiya is known for his work with YouTube creator Dhruv Rathee, playing a role in research and writing for Rathee’s videos.

Ashutosh Ranka: IIT and LSE alumnus
4 / 6
(Photograph: X/@AshutoshRanka)

Ashutosh Ranka: IIT and LSE alumnus

The third spokesperson for CJP is Ashutosh Ranka, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and the London School of Economics who served as a consultant for McKinsey & Company in London. Ranka returned to India in 2025 and “has led several public movements in Jaipur focused on environmental, educational and youth issues, such as Dol Ka Badh, Amaira Suicide case, and NEET Paper leak”, CJP wrote in its announcement.

Press conference in Delhi
5 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram/@cockroachjantaparty)

Press conference in Delhi

Soon after, the outfit also announced a press conference in Delhi, to be addressed by its three newly appointed spokespersons. The announcement comes at the heels of its much-anticipated first peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi scheduled for Saturday (6 June), against recent irregularities in exams like the NEET, CBSE and CUET.

The CJP and its demands
6 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram/@cockroachjantaparty)

The CJP and its demands

The CJP, a satirical political movement, was born from the Chief Justice of India’s controversial remarks comparing sections of the youth to “cockroaches”. The movement quickly gained immense traction, and its first actionable demand was pushing for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The demand is now expected to transition from online momentum to on-ground demonstration.

Trending Photo

Angelina Jolie birthday special: A look at her early life, best movies, net worth and more
8

Angelina Jolie birthday special: A look at her early life, best movies, net worth and more

‘The Great Replacement’: 5 robots replacing human workforce in 2026
7

‘The Great Replacement’: 5 robots replacing human workforce in 2026

Dhruv Rathee’s scriptwriter, journalist, IIT alumnus: Who are the 3 spokespersons announced by CJP?
6

Dhruv Rathee’s scriptwriter, journalist, IIT alumnus: Who are the 3 spokespersons announced by CJP?

‘I can’t breathe’: UK protests over mistreatment of dying student turn violent
7

‘I can’t breathe’: UK protests over mistreatment of dying student turn violent

Who next after Suryakumar Yadav? 5 candidates for India’s T20I captaincy
5

Who next after Suryakumar Yadav? 5 candidates for India’s T20I captaincy