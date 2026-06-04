/Dhruv Rathee’s scriptwriter, journalist, IIT alumnus: Who are the 3 spokespersons announced by CJP?

Saurav Das, an investigative journalist and columnist, has been named the chief spokesperson. “He has spent several years investigating, analysing and reporting on critical legal, judicial and social issues”, said CJP through an X post. They added that Das was also among the people who led the November 2025 anti-pollution protests at the India Gate. Last month, Das was issued a notice by the Delhi High Court over posts against Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, linked to AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s alleged liquor scam case.