/‘I can’t breathe’: UK protests over mistreatment of dying student turn violent

Video of a wounded student saying “I can’t breathe” as British Police handcuff him has sparked widespread outrage in the UK. The police have been accused of being “racist” against white people, as violent clashes and brick-throwing were seen against officers.
Protests erupt over mistreatment of dying student
Bodycam footage of British police handcuffing a wounded student stabbed by a Sikh man sparked outrage across the United Kingdom (UK). Violent protests erupted on Tuesday (2 June) over the police’s handling of the case following the conviction of his murderer.
Eighteen-year-old white British student, Henry Nowak, was murdered by Vickrum Digwa, 23, in Southampton, England. Nowak, after a night out with his football team members, was stabbed multiple times by Digwa over accusations of racial abuse, which were later proved false. While Nowak had been drinking, he was under the drink-drive limit. Digwa was carrying two knives, a Sikh ceremonial blade or “Kirpan” along with a larger knife, also claimed to be ceremonial, which was used as the murder weapon.
Digwa told officers that Nowak was drunk, had punched him, used a racial slur and pulled his turban off, prompting them to arrest the student. The claims of self-defence were later rejected in court, with Digwa found guilty of murder and his mother, Kiran Kaur, of assisting an offender. Digwa was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 21 years.
Footage from the police bodycam, termed “disturbing” by many, shows the young student pleading “I can’t breathe” nine times to the police officers present on the scene. Offices were seen dismissing his claims, saying, “I don’t think you have, mate”. Far-right figures like Tommy Robinson seized the case with claims of “two-tier” policing, treating “British” people as second-rate citizens. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage urged the public to respond with “pure cold rage”.
Southampton saw major violence as protestors hurled bricks, wheelie bins, bottles and beer cans at officers, stopping them from reaching Digwa’s family home. People at the demonstration titled “Justice for Henry Nowak” could be heard chanting “Racist police, off our streets”, “Save our kids” and “Shame on you”. Henry’s last words, “I can’t breathe”, were also chanted in unison. 11 officers and one police dog were injured after protestors clashed with police in riot gear near the spot where Henry Nowak died.
UK Prime Home Keir Starmer described the bodycam footage as “harrowing” in a statement and said he “felt sick” while watching it. He also said that there are “serious questions for the police”; however, he accused Farage of “exploiting” Nowak’s death. UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood strongly condemned the incident, while speaking in the House of Commons, as a “vile crime of the utmost severity” and a “horrifying act”. She also urged not to allow the murder to “turn communities against one another”.
Henry Nowak’s family, overcome with shocking grief, called the treatment of the police “inhumane” and “degrading”. They called for strong action against knife crimes while also asserting “We do not want his death to be used to create further division, hatred or tension”. Mahmood quoted them saying, “This is not a case about Sikhism. This is not a case about racism. This is a case about murder”.