/‘I can’t breathe’: UK protests over mistreatment of dying student turn violent

UK Prime Home Keir Starmer described the bodycam footage as “harrowing” in a statement and said he “felt sick” while watching it. He also said that there are “serious questions for the police”; however, he accused Farage of “exploiting” Nowak’s death. UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood strongly condemned the incident, while speaking in the House of Commons, as a “vile crime of the utmost severity” and a “horrifying act”. She also urged not to allow the murder to “turn communities against one another”.

