Comedian Nikki Glaser is set to make her hosting debut at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. The ceremony is only a few hours away, and Glaser is all set to make the audience laugh. In addition to this, the standup star is also very sure what she will discuss during the event and what not.

The stand-up comedian has revealed that she's going to avoid the much-talked-about Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively controversy.

No Blake and Baldoni talk at Golden Globes

While the award night will be packed with punches and endless laughs, one thing that Glaser is very sure of is that she will not mention a line of Blake and Baldoni's recent lawsuit.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, she said, “I think the Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni thing is such a hot-button thing right now that even a mere mention of it will seem like I could be on the wrong side of things, even though I would never be.”

“I also don’t want to give his name any — I’m mad I even know his name, to be honest with you, so I don’t need to say it anymore,” she added.

For the unversed, Blake has sued her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni for sexual harassment

No Trump talk

Hardly any American event is incomplete without the mention of Donald Trump or any other political thing. But at this year's Golden Globes, Glaser is going to skip that part as well.

She said, ''People are just tired of hearing about it, even though it’s looming and it’s in the air.”

For the unversed, this is the first time Glaser will be hosting the event. The standup star garnered immense fame from Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady.

Glaser is also among the nominees. She has earned a nomination for Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy for HBO's Someday You'll Die

Golden Globes 2025: When and where to watch

The 82nd Golden Globes ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event will air live on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Indian viewers can watch the awards show live on Lionsgate Play on January 6, 2025, from 5:30 AM IST onwards.