The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards is just days away. The first award ceremony of the new year, Golden Globes is considered as a precurssor to Oscars which is set for March.



Golden Globes honours not just the best in cinema but also the best in television and OTT.

Advertisment

Presenters for the star-studded night of cinematic revelry were announced on January 2 which boasts of big-wigs from the world of entertainment.

Host, venue of Golden Globes 2025



Comedian Nikki Glaser will be hosting the prestigious gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles this Sunday. Glaser was last seen at Netflix's The Roast of Tom Brady.

Meet the host of Golden Globes 2025: Nikki Glaser

Advertisment

Golden Globes 2025 presenters: Andrew Garfield, Anya Taylor-Joy, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel among others



The nominees



The nominees for Golden Globes 2025 were announced in December 2024. Netflix leads the nominations pack with 23 TV and 13 film nods.

Selena Gomez-starrer Emilia Perez boosted the streamer's position as the most nominated film with 10 mentions. Meanwhile, Baby Reindeer, Nobody Wants This and Ripley scored multiple nominations on the TV side.



Another favourite at the Globes, The Bear, was the most nominated TV series.



When and where to watch the Golden Globes 2025



Golden Globe Awards 2025 will air live on Sunday, January 5, at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on CBS in the US. American viewers may also tune in to Paramount+ with Showtime if wanting a streaming option. In India, Golden Globes will be streaming on Lionsgate Play. Fans in India can watch the awards show live on the OTT platform on January 6, 2025, at 6:30 AM.

Emilia Perez heads into Golden Globes as strong favorite



The red carpet will be hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith and Variety's Marc Malkin.

Advertisment

Golden Globes 2025 presenters' list



Viola Davis, who is all set to receive the Cecil B DeMille Award for her “outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment,” is one among the many who will present at Sunday's event.

Barack Obama shares list of favourite films: Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light is the top pick



Others include Andrew Garfield, Anthony Mackie, Anthony Ramos, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ariana DeBose, Aubrey Plaza, Auliʻi Cravalho, Awkwafina, Brandi Carlile, Catherine O’Hara, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Demi Moore, Dwayne Johnson, Édgar Ramírez, Elton John, Gal Gadot, Glenn Close, Jeff Goldblum, Jennifer Coolidge, Kaley Cuoco, Kate Hudson, Kathy Bates, Ke Huy Quan, Kerry Washington, Margaret Qualley, Melissa McCarthy, Michael Keaton, Michelle Yeoh, Miles Teller, Mindy Kaling, Morris Chestnut, Nate Bargatze, Nicolas Cage, Rachel Brosnahan, Rob McElhenney, Salma Hayek Pinault, Sarah Paulson, Seth Rogen, Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel, and Zoë Kravitz.

Actress Viola Davis is set to be honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ted Danson with the Carol Burnett Award.