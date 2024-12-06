New Delhi

Barely a month is left for the awards season to begin. We are talking about the upcoming Golden Globes that are scheduled for January 2025. This year, standup comic Nikki Glaser will take up the job of Golden Globes 2025 host.

The standup star saw her career skyrocket following a Netflix set in The Roast of Tom Brady which gave her instant fame. She will now be the hosting face of the 82nd Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

Golden Globes 2025: When and where to watch

The Golden Globes ceremony is scheduled for January 5. The event will air live on the CBS Television Network and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. Mindy Kaling and Morris Chestnut are confirmed to reveal the nominees on December 9, with all categories announced on CBSNews.com/GoldenGlobes and on the CBS News app. In addition, ten categories will be unveiled live on CBS Mornings.

Golden Globes 2025 host

Nikki Glaser has been on a high since her set on the Netflix roast went viral. She was also a part of The Hollywood Reporter’s annual Women in Entertainment gala, presented by Lifetime at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

On the hosting duties, Nikki said, “I thought they made a good decision. I know what to do to make it great. I know the amount of work that goes into it. I take it very seriously, the job at hand. I think I can strike the right tone of making fun of Hollywood while also just completely being sycophantic over it, and being like, ‘I want you to like me, but also what are we doing here?'”

She added, “I just feel like my 21-year career has prepared me for this. I’ve done tough rooms. I can do this, and I just feel really ready.”

