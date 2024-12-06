New Delhi

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner might not be together romantically but they have served as an inspiration to countless couples who have fallen out of love and are co-parenting their shared children. After years of being together, they split in 2015 and filed for divorce in 2018 . The two share three children and share the responsibilities of the kids.

Now that Ben has again gotten divorced, the actor can be seen getting cosy with his ex-partner and mother of his three children. Ben got divorced recently from Jennifer Lopez after only two years of marriage. Reports suggest that he is now seeking Jennifer Garner’s help in finding a more “grounded and mature” romantic partner after his divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

Ben Affleck-Jennifer Garner-Jennifer Lopez relationship timeline

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were first engaged in 2002 after falling in love in the early 2000s. They parted ways in 2004. Ben then got married to Jennifer Garner that year. They were married for ten years before they separated in 2015 and got divorced in 2018.

Ben and JLo rekindled their romance in 2021, got married in 2022 and then parted ways in 2024.

While Ben Affleck and JLo are not on good terms and the latter has even said that she is heartbroken with the marriage not lasting, Ben is now spending the holidays with the mother of his children and ex-partner Jennifer Garner.

A report in RadarOnline suggested that Ben Affleck values Jennifer Garner’s opinion when it comes to his personal life and wants her assistance in finding his next girlfriend. The source told the publication, “He’s ready for something real, and he feels like Jennifer is great at cutting through the BS and sniffing out genuine people.” Reportedly, he now wants a “ground and mature” relationship.

Jennifer Garner, in all this, is happy helping ex.

