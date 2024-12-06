New Delhi

It was a full house of glamour and star power at the Red Sea Film Festival 2024 opening day in Jeddah. Stars like Will Smith, Cynthia Erivo, Emily Blunt, Michelle Yeoh were spotted at the opening day ceremony as they kicked off the fourth edition of the film festival.

Advertisment

The opening day saw the world premiere of Karim Shenawi’s The Tale of Daye’s Family.

Red Sea Film Fest 2024

Now in its fourth edition, the Red Sea Film Festival is considered as the “new home of film” in Jeddah and Saudi Arabia. It's taking place in Jeddah’s old town of Al-Balad.

Advertisment

Among the attendees who came dressed to the nines were Hollywood stars Emily Blunt, Cynthia Erivo, Eva Longoria, Michelle Yeo, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Squid Game breakout Hoyeon, Michelle Rodriguez. We also spotted Will Smith, Vin Diesel, competition jury president Spike Lee and Bollywood stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor.

Advertisment

Saudi actor Khaled Yeslam and Daniel Dae Kim also attended the film festival.

The glamorous event saw the stars converge on the main building of the city’s new Culture Square which mixes traditional architecture and modern technology. Most A-listers took time to pose for the paparazzi and take selfies with fans amid the UNESCO heritage site.

From interacting with global stars to posing for the paparazzi and setting the tone for the new year in terms of fashion, the Red Sea offered everything and more.

Emily Blunt took part in the In Conversation With event as part of the festival. Aamir Khan received the Red Sea Honoree Award at the opening gala which is an honour for “prominent cinematic figures and icons who contributed to shaping the history of cinema as we know it today and immortalized it in the hearts of the masses.”

Like last year, Will Smith too participated in the In Conversation and spoke about the sequel to I Am Legend and shared insights into past “mistakes,” including the infamous Oscar slap, among other things.

Also read: Taylor Swift is most-streamed artist of 2024, women ruled most charts: Spotify 2024 trends